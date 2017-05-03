Soldier returns home, surprises children at NC baseball game [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy: Carolina Mudcats News Soldier returns home, surprises children at NC baseball game Video of an air force sergeant who returned home and surprised his children at a minor league baseball game in North Carolina is going viral.

According to MiLB.com, Cameron and Karley Daigle thought their mother, Emily, purchased a “VIP experience” at the Carolina Mudcats game on April 26, which included an all you can eat menu and the opportunity to throw out the first pitches of the game.

That turned out to be a bit of a fib. When they were selected, Cameron and Karley took the field and threw their best stuff in front of the crowd. What they didn’t know was that someone very special was on the field with them -- The catcher.

It was their father, Air Force Technical Sergeant Lance Daigle. He recently arrived home from deployment in Southwest Asia, and his children had no idea he was coming home.

He took off his catcher’s mask and revealed his identity, and both children instantly hugged their dad. The family enjoyed the rest of the night taking in the ballgame. A perfect ending to a game of catch with Dad.

Since the Carolina Mudcats posted the touching moment on Facebook, the video has been shared more than 38,000 times.