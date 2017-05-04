Roller coaster stuck on tracks in Oklahoma City

Posted:May 04 2017 01:39PM EDT

Updated:May 04 2017 01:39PM EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY (FOX 46) - Emergency crews are working to rescue a number of patrons after a roller coaster became stuck on a track in Oklahoma City Thursday.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department tweeted that they were responding to Frontier City to help people off two roller coaster cars that are stuck beyond the catwalk.

No injuries have been reported.

