Pedestrian shot outside North Carolina mall

One person has been seriously injured following a shooting at shopping mall in Greensboro, NC, police said.

The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. at the Four Seasons Town Centre, according to Greensboro police.

Witnesses told police they heard multiple shots fired at a pedestrian, a male, from a gold sedan.

Officers were circulating the area trying to locate the car. 

