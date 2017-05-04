Pedestrian shot outside North Carolina mall

GREENSBORO, NCPedestrian shot outside Gr - One person has been seriously injured following a shooting at shopping mall in Greensboro, NC, police said.
The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. at the Four Seasons Town Centre, according to Greensboro police.
Witnesses told police they heard multiple shots fired at a pedestrian, a male, from a gold sedan.
Officers were circulating the area trying to locate the car.
GPD on scene of A shooting at Four Seasons Town Centre. One adult male seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/NRNV2E9zEa— GSO Police Dept. (@GSO_Police) May 4, 2017