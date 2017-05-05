Pursuit suspect arrested after hiding in orchard

- Units from the California Highway Patrol and LA County Sheriffs deputies chased a reported wrong-way driver at high-speeds on surface streets and the 126 freeway, heading westbound towards Fillmore.

The pursuit ended when a male and female exited the vehicle in Santa Paula and took off on foot in an orchard. Police and a K-9 unit searchrf for the driver and passenger.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirms the man was taken into custody.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.