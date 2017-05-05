Couple's creative way to announce baby goes viral

- A Nebraska couple's creative way of announcing that they are expecting a baby has become a viral sensation.

Jennifer Broyles says she and her husband, Briar, are baseball fanatics. They decided to use that as a springboard to theme their announcement.

The couple hit the baseball diamond for a photo shoot, where Briar wore a shirt with the words, "NINE MONTHS YOU'RE OUT," while holding a holding with "Baby B" written on it. If the baby happens to be a boy, they say they've already chosen a name.

"If we have a boy, I hope to name him Theo after Theo Epstein, because I'm such a huge Cubs fan!" Jennifer says.

That could present a problem, since Briar is a huge Red Sox fan.

The baby is due in December. See more photos of Jennifer, her husband and their son on Jennifer's Facebook page.