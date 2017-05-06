Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and french toast recalled

Posted:May 06 2017 10:09AM EDT

Updated:May 06 2017 10:09AM EDT

Pinnacle Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, frozen waffles and frozen french toast over fears of listeria contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, the company issued the recall Friday as a precautionary measure for products distributed in the United States and Mexico. The recall does not include Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups, the announcement said.

The recall was issued after testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.

No injuries have been reported, but Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:

17 Retail Products  PKG UPC
AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603
AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703
AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202
AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701
AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102
AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907
AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921

Two additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Product  PKG UPC
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz 051000063915
HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz 658276202903

SEE ALSO: Don't ignore chronic heartburn; it could raise your cancer risk

