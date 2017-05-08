7-year-old girl shows off new prosthetic leg to friends News 7-year-old girl shows off new prosthetic leg to friends School playgrounds can be the setting of life-changing moments for children. They can learn a new game, make a new friend, or they can be ridiculed and bullied. For a 7-year-old British girl, it was a moment of acceptance and freedom.

School playgrounds can be the setting of life-changing moments for children. They can learn a new game, make a new friend, or they can be ridiculed and bullied. For a 7-year-old British girl, it was a moment of acceptance and freedom.

Anu had her leg amputated when she was born, but on this day she was able to show everyone her new custom prosthetic blade. BBC Midlands Today posted footage on twitter of Anu’s big day at her school in Birmingham, England, and the video has gone viral.

The reaction is beautiful. All the girls on the playground stop what they are doing, and gather to see. “Is that your new pink leg?” one girl asks her. Others have no words, and only hugs will do. And just like that, Anu is off running and bouncing around the schoolyard -- Just one of the girls.

The new prosthetic blade gives Anu more mobility, and allows her to run, dance, and be herself. According to The Independent, Anu’s family have been supported by the West Midlands Rehabilitation Centre for the treatment.

Watch the video to see this delightful schoolyard moment.