4 teens facing charges in shooting death of 19-year-old Lancaster father

Posted:May 08 2017 11:46AM EDT

Updated:May 08 2017 11:46AM EDT

LANCASTER, SC (FOX 46) - Four teens are facing charges in a shooting that resulted in the death of 19-year-old father Mar 'Quise Deshun Evans. 

According to the Lancaster Police Department, officers were called about 9:16 p.m.  to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Caroline Court on April 11 where they found a black SUV with a number of bullet holes. Police said Evans, who had been shot multiple times, walked from around the corner and collapsed. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police announced Monday that 17-year-old Keshawn Cunningham, 17-year-old La'Jameion Hood and a 15-year-old were taken into custody on Friday and were being charged in the case.

Police said 19-year-old Leon Caskey is also facing charges, but is still at large. 

Cunningham is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a certain person. 

Hood is charged with accessory before the fact of murder. The 15-year-old is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Police said additional arrests are expected. 

Family and friends tell FOX 46 Charlotte that Evans leaves behind a 1-year-old son. 

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1173. 

 

