4 teens facing charges in shooting death of 19-year-old Lancaster father

- Four teens are facing charges in a shooting that resulted in the death of 19-year-old father Mar 'Quise Deshun Evans.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, officers were called about 9:16 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Caroline Court on April 11 where they found a black SUV with a number of bullet holes. Police said Evans, who had been shot multiple times, walked from around the corner and collapsed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related: 19-year-old father fatally shot in Lancaster

Police announced Monday that 17-year-old Keshawn Cunningham, 17-year-old La'Jameion Hood and a 15-year-old were taken into custody on Friday and were being charged in the case.

Police said 19-year-old Leon Caskey is also facing charges, but is still at large.

Cunningham is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Hood is charged with accessory before the fact of murder. The 15-year-old is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Cunningham is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Police said additional arrests are expected.

Family and friends tell FOX 46 Charlotte that Evans leaves behind a 1-year-old son.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1173.