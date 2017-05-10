CMS: Weapon found in Palisades Park elementary school restroom

- A weapon was found in a restroom at an elementary school in the Lake Wylie area of Mecklenburg County, school officials said Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools tells FOX 46 Charlotte that the weapon was found in a hallway restroom at Palisades Park Elementary School during morning arrival on Tuesday.

"Safety protocols were immediately implemented and CMS law enforcement was notified," CMS said in a statement to parents.

Below is a copy of the message CMS says they sent to parents following the incident.

Good afternoon Palisades Park Elementary families:

Keeping families aware of incidents that happen on campus is important. This morning during arrival a weapon was found in one of our hallway restrooms. Safety protocols were immediately implemented and CMS law enforcement was notified. Students and staff are safe and the instructional day was not interrupted. Please check your children’s backpacks daily to ensure that appropriate items are being brought to school.

Thank you for your support of PPES.

It's unclear what kind of weapon was discovered. FOX 46 Charlotte has reached out to CMS for more information.