Baseball player who lost mom to cancer makes game-winning hit

University of San Diego outfielder Chris McCready had just lost his mother to ovarian cancer.
But the night before her funeral, The Toreros had a game.
McCready hadn’t been to the plate in 17 days and was hitting .160. Translation: the odds weren’t in his favor.
But with two outs in the ninth inning, a runner on base, and his team down by one, McCready was up to bat.
He said "Everything that had happened in the past week took the fear out of me. I really didn't have anything to lose and I had everything to gain in that moment. I just had a feeling my mom was going to do something special in that at-bat.”
FEATURE: Know what it feels like to have divine intervention? Our Walter Villa on @USDbaseball's Chris McCready.— D1Baseball.com (@d1baseball) May 2, 2017
Then Chris McCready pointed to the sky, took his pitch and hit a fastball right out of the park. His team won the game. It was an unforgettable moment that he’ll always cherish.