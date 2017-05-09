Full 'Flower' moon on Wednesday

- A full "flower" moon will brighten the night skies on Wednesday night, May 10th.

Native Americans named the May full moon the "flower" moon because the month marks a time of increased fertility with the warmer temperatures and the plants in bloom.

Depending on the tribe, the moon is also called the "Mother's Moon," "Milk Moon," and "Corn Planting Moon," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

The moon will be at its fullest at 5:42 p.m, though it won't be seen rising over Tampa until 8:05 p.m.

