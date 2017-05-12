Chicago officer shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A Chicago Police officer and a woman police called the “offender” were shot Friday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, an incident which also left a second officer injured.

One officer suffered a gunshot wound shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Maypole, according to Chicago Police. The bullet struck the officer in the vest protecting his chest, according to police.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said a handgun was used in the shooting.

The officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and was stabilized.

At a press briefing at the hospital, an ER doctor said the officer would likely be going home Friday night.

The 25-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder, leg, and abdomen, according to police.

Referred to as the “offender” in the incident, she was taken to Stroger Hospital in police custody, police said. She was listed in critical condition.

A second officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said. The nature of the injuries were not disclosed.

Johnson said a second suspect is was being actively pursued by police.

Officer shot - 4619 W. Maypole. Transported to Loyola hospital. Superintendent responding. Possible offender shot also. Details to follow — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 12, 2017