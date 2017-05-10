Prosper HS requiring breathalyzer tests for entry to prom News Prosper HS requiring breathalyzer tests for entry to prom With Prosper High School's prom this weekend, school officials made a move that has a lot of parents and students talking.

That's because each student will now have to pass a breathalyzer test to get into Saturday’s prom.

Prosper ISD police officers will be the ones administering the breathalyzer test before students set foot inside the venue. If a student fails the test, they won’t be allowed into prom. Cops will call their parents and those students could also face disciplinary action.

“Our principal announced on the intercom and he just said, ‘Hey, everyone. I just want to let you know that we're going to be breathalyzing you guys before prom,’” recalled Hadley Thornton, a high school senior.

The breathalyzer test requirement will be a first the school’s history.

“We had a couple of issues this year with like drug abuse and everything at citywide sporting events,” Hadley said. “So I think they’re just trying to make sure nobody gets hurt.”

In a statement, a district spokeswoman said, “Although this is not a reaction to a particular event, it is the campus' belief that the benefits of utilizing the breathalyzer at such voluntary events like prom will hopefully provide an additional layer of safety."

Parents who spoke to FOX4 support the overall message.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said parent Justin Smith. “I think they shouldn't have any children here that are under the influence and have a chance to mess anything up for the kids who are following the rules.”

“It’s a little invasive,” said parent Rob Miller. “But I guess it’s a sign of the times.”

Hadley, who is part of the school's student leadership, says the principal's announcement may have foiled a few of her classmates' pre-prom plans but believes it’s the right thing to do.

“I think it was a good call by Mr. Wright to not happen before prom to keep everyone safe,” she said.

One parent contacted FOX 4 by email. They said the district is overstepping their bounds and believes the breathalyzer is being used as an "intimidation tactic." That parent declined to talk on camera.

The Prosper High School prom is this Saturday night at Southfork Ranch.