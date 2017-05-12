Kissimmee Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old customer

- An Uber driver is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl after she requested a ride through the Uber app on her phone.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the driver picked the girl up in Kissimmee on May 8. He had her sit in the front seat and then began making advances toward her. That's when deputies say the man raped her.

Deputies say after 27-year-old David Pena-Melo, of Kissimmee, picked the girl up and violated her, he then drove her past the destination she requested through the Uber app. He parked on the side of a road near a wooded area and forced the girl to perform a sex act.

Pena-Melo then drove the girl to her destination.

On May 11, detectives say they met with Pena-Melo and he was cooperative. He was also arrested and charged with sexual battery on a person older than 12 but younger than 18. Pena-Melo was taken to the Osceola County Jail.

Detectives say they are still investigating and ask anyone for information about Pena-Melo or what happened in this incident to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at (407) 348-2222.

A group pushing for stricter rules for screening Uber drivers sent a statement to FOX 13 regarding this and one other incident in Florida.

“This week the Florida governor signed legislation permitting Uber to conduct its own background checks on drivers. This week two Florida women passengers were reportedly sexually assaulted by Uber drivers. The Florida legislature should move to strengthen screening of Uber drivers by requiring fingerprint checks conducted by law enforcement,” WhosDrivingYou.com spokesperson Dave Sutton said.