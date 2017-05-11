NH police, game officers rescue 2 of 5 bear cubs

- A momma bear with five baby cubs to take care of got some help from New Hampshire fish and game officials.

Town of Carroll police officers came upon the bears in Bretton Woods and called in for backup.

According to Bear.org, black bears usually have two or three cubs at a time with the most recorded at six in Pennsylvania.

This mother bear just missed that mark, but it's probably a good thing. Two of her cubs were having trouble keeping up, so officers had to do a little traffic control while they filed along behind their mother across a roadway.

In a post on Facebook, the Town of Carroll Police Department said fish and game officers came to rescue the two cubs and take them for rehabilitation, leaving momma bear with three healthy babies, "that she can now focus on and take care of."

Police reported the two taken from their mother would be returned to the wild after being rehabilitated.

Officers added a note at the end of their post, reminding folks to call officials if they run across wildlife in need of rescue.

"And remember, never pick up or handle wild animals, this was done under the care of Fish and Game," they said.