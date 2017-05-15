President smiles with daughter of fallen Bibb County investigator

- It’s been a hard year for young Blaiklyn. Her father, an investigator with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, lost his life in the line of duty last May.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was happy to post a photo of Blaiklyn smiling with President Donald Trump at an event honoring National Police Week.

President Trump spoke on Capitol Hill Monday at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service.

Blaiklyn’s father, Investigator Anthony “T.J.” Freeman, was just 29-years-old when he lost his life.