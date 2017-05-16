Viral photo of nurse's shoes spreads message of gratitude News Viral photo of nurse’s shoes spreads message of gratitude Nurses may be some of the most under appreciated people in the emergency room. They're constantly on their feet, literally saving lives, and often times they don't get the thanks they deserve.

Nurses may be some of the most under appreciated people in the emergency room. They’re constantly on their feet, literally saving lives, and often times they don’t get the thanks they deserve.

Hairstylist Ashley Bolling was reminded of how much they do when an exhausted nurse named Jodi Black came in for a haircut, but unintentionally fell asleep in the chair.

That’s when Ashley took this now viral photo with the following caption

"I wondered how many miles those shoes have walked. I wondered what they’d walked through. Blood? Tears? In and out of the countless rooms of the patients she’s cared for? I wondered how many hours they’ve carried her, and all those like her, while they literally save the lives of those we love and hold the hands of the ones who can no longer fight that fight.”

Thank you, to all the nurses out there.