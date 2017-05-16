One-year-old found in bucket of water, rushed to hospital

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 16 2017 12:37PM EDT

Updated:May 16 2017 08:06PM EDT

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Firefighters said a one-year-old was rushed to the hospital, after being found submerged in a bucket of water.

The Phoenix Fire Department officials said the little girl was found in the backyard of a home near State Route 51 and Union Hills on Tuesday morning. The girl reportedly did not have a pulse, and was not breathing at the time she was rescued and rushed to the hospital. The child's parents were home at the time of the incident.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the girl is in extremely critical condition at the Phoenix Children's Hospital, and is reportedly not able to breath on her own.

Police and Fire officials said it was a horrible incident. The house has a backyard pool with a fence around it, and the bucket only had about six inches of muddy water inside. It is unclear how long the girl was submerged in water, but she was reportedly found by her mother, who pulled her out, and performed CPR.

"The mere physics of the way children are build: a one-year-old learning how to walk," said Rod McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department. "They're toddlers. They're top heavy, and they have no upper body strength whatsoever. So, when that child falls over, it doesn't take much to get them trapped, because they don't have the ability to push out."

Neighbors said they were shocked.

"I was amazed at the police response," said Karen Iversen. "Five cars, two fire engines."

Now, neighbors are hoping the little girl pulls through.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories