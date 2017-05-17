Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapses during race, tweets he is okay

- Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina tweeted that he is doing okay after he collapsed during a Washington, D.C., race Wednesday morning and was taken away by ambulance.

57-year-old Tillis, 57 was taking part in a three-mile race that started at 8 a.m. and was being held in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

"Hey everybody, I’m fine," Tillis tweeted at about 9:45 a.m. after he was hospitalized. "Just running – about two and a half miles in – got overheated. No CPR, no special measures. Just checking me out. See you back on the hill."

Tillis was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge Three Mile Team Race and was leading his own team, "Team Tillis."

Many politicians and other prominent Washington, D.C., figures run the annual race. Proceeds go to charity.

Tillis is the junior North Carolina senator, elected to the Senate in November 2014 after serving in the North Carolina legislature from 2009-2015. He serves on the Senate Armed Services, Judiciary, Veterans Affairs and Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committees, as well as the Senate's Special Committee on Aging.

He is married to Susan Tillis with two children.

I'm doing well. Looking forward to getting back to work. Thanks for all of your prayers and well wishes. #CapChallenge pic.twitter.com/uQGQp85qzR — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 17, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.