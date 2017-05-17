1 dead, 2 hurt in serious crash in Anne Arundel Co.

- Authorities are at the scene of a horrible accident in Anne Arundel County that left one person dead and two others badly hurt.

SKYFOX was over the scene of the crash just before 3 pm Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 near the Route 2 exit.

Anne Arundel County Fire spokesman Captain Russ Davies told FOX 5 DC by phone that the crash happened around 1:30 pm, and there are two cars involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-month-old child was flown to Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore with critical injuries. One person, an adult, is still trapped in one of the cars involved and crews are working at the scene to get that person out.

Route is closed at Exit 27 due to the crash. One westbound lane was also closed. The Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted that the closures could be in place for hours.

Maryland State Police are handling the crash investigation.

Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates as they are available.