Parents brawl during high school graduation in Tennessee

- The 'pomp and circumstance' at a high school graduation in Tennessee took an unexpected turn after a group of parents appeared to start brawling with one another.

Kasidy Landry attended the graduation of her sister, Taylor, from Arlington High School in Memphis on May 16. The ceremony was overshadowed, however, by a fight that broke out between what look like parents in the audience.

Landry's video, which was posted to Instagram, shows several women lunging at each other and pulling one another's hair as other people try to hold them back and attempt to break up the scuffle.

"My sister [Taylor] just tryna graduate and they out here beating each other smh. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️ and yes that's my sister laughing at them lol," the caption on the video reads.

One woman was reportedly handcuffed and another was reportedly escorted out.