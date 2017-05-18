1 dead, 22 hurt after car crashes into Times Square crowd News Times Square crash One woman is dead and 22 other people hurt, 4 with critical injuries, after a car speeding in the wrong direction on 7th Avenue in busy Times Square jumped a curb and plowed into pedestrians before catching on fire.

- One woman is dead and 22 other people hurt, 4 with critical injuries, after a car speeding in the wrong direction on 7th Avenue in busy Times Square jumped onto a sidewalk and drove for three blocks plowing into pedestrians. It crashed and caught fire. Pedestrians chased and captured the driver as he tried to run away from the scene. The incident happened just before noon on a hot, clear day that had brought crowds of tourists and Manhattan workers into the area.

The out-of-control car crashed into a sidewalk at Broadway and W. 45th. The maroon Honda sedan was left on top of a pole at the intersection after the incident.

A witness told Fox 5 News that people were screaming as the car ran into people and that several people were run over. Other people started running away in the chaos.

Police did not suspect a link to terrorism in connection with the incident but the White House says that President Donald Trump was "made aware" of the incident.

Jared Sabater was in Times Square and says he saw the car racing at him but crashed just short of him. He says he and a group of about 5 other people chased the driver after he jumped out of the car. They tackled and restrained him until police were able to arrest him.

IMAGES: TIMES SQUARE CRASH SCENE

26-year-old Richard Rojas, from the Bronx, was being tested for alcohol after the NYPD took him into custody. Fox News reported that Rojas has had two prior driving while intoxicated incidents. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says Rojas is a U.S. citizen and former member of the United States Navy.

Police had backed up crowds from the area had removed several items from Rojas' vehicle as part of the investigation.

7th Avenue was closed in both directions between W. 42nd St. and W. 57th Streets. Several other streets in the normally busy area were also closed.

Among them:

-West 42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 9th Avenue in both directions

- West 43rd-49th Streets from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue in both directions

- The 23rd Street exit on the northbound FDR Drive

- The 42nd Street exit in both directions on the FDR Drive

LIVE COVERAGE FROM FOX 5 NEWS

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was also at the scene. Police asked people to avoid Times Square because the emergency activity.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

People are laying on the sidewalks in Times Square, a car seems to have run on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/g2efKLfoX8 — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Car drove up on the sidewalk on Broadway & 43rd in NYC headed right toward where I was walking. Fortunately I was able to duck into a building as it sped by and crashed. At least 6 people are injured. Please pray for them. A post shared by Elizabeth Long (@lizlong88) on May 18, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

http://www.fox5ny.com/news/255445989-story