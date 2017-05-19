Man accused of impregnating 10-year-old girl

- An Indiana man is accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl.

Nicholas Deon Thrash, 34, was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts of child molestation, WISH-TV reports. The Marion Police Department took to Facebook to ask for help in finding Thrash.

A tip from Crime Stoppers led to his arrest, according to WTHR-TV.

The girl's family says she is now 20 weeks pregnant.

“She came out and asked, ‘Can I get my Barbies?’ I said, ‘Of course you can.’ She is still a little girl that wants to play that has to grow up overnight,” her grandmother told WISH-TV.

Thrash is in jail on a $500,000 secured bond.