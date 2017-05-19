3 more United Blood Nation gang members arrested, 7 still on the loose

- Three additional people are in custody related to a massive gang take-down operation Thursday across the Charlotte area.

Joe Jarpeh Johnson and Lavon Christopher Turner were arrested Friday morning in Charlotte, according to U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina. Brandon Theodore Manning turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in Columbia, SC.

The FBI is still searching for seven additional fugitives related to the take-down.

Federal authorities announced Thursday that 83 alleged United Blood Nation gang members have been indicted as part of the round-up across the east coast. FOX 46 Charlotte was there as a number of people were brought in handcuffs to the Federal Courthouse in Charlotte.

Charges include murder, attempted murder, robbery, drugs, and racketeering.

"Our message to the UBN is, we have come for you and we're going to keep coming for you for as long as you engage in this violent, destructive criminal conduct. This is not the end, we're just getting started," said U.S Attorney, Western District NC, Jill Westmoreland.

Westmoreland credited a new administration with giving them the tools to gather intelligence and make the charges, but these crimes date back all the way to 2009.

Officials identify this as a major win in the fight against the UBN.