MUSIC TO THE EARS: Saguaro High School choir gave airline passengers a surprise in the air

Airline passengers on their way to Phoenix on a Southwest Airlines flight had an unusual, but pleasant encounter that captured on camera.

Airline passengers on their way to Phoenix on a Southwest Airlines flight had an unusual encounter captured on camera.

Despite recent events surrounding alleged mistreatment of passengers, this surprise was rather pleasant, and involved the choir at Saguaro High School. The 84 members of the Choir gave an impromptu performance onboard a flight from San Francisco. The Choir was in that city to sing the National Anthem at a Giants game.

A flight attendant recorded the impromptu performance, and posted it on social media.

"It was so moving and touching, and the passengers loved it and I just thought it was an amazing thing to do," said Kristina Peterson.

The students may have been tired from their four-day trip, but they jumped at the chance to serenade the cabin.

"We usually sing on the plane or on buses, because were constantly singing because were choir kids," said Halle Lewis, a student at Saguaro High.

The Music Director was taken by surprise, as she was asleep at the time.

"All of a sudden, I hear over the loudspeaker that Voices of Saguaro are singing the National Anthem," said Gaylynn Tutnick. "I got up and turned around, and all my kids were ready to sing."