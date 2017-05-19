Watch ‘Riptide' the dog hilariously attempt to workout with crew team

- This video of a golden retriever attempting to do bicycle crunches with his teammates will make you smile.



Team bicycles to get the morning started. #fitpup @riptidetheretriever A post shared by Stanford Women's Crew (@stanfordwcrew) on Apr 21, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

The Stanford Women's Crew team posted video of their adorable dog "Riptide" attempting to get in shape, who also happens to have his own Instagram page.

He's a good boy!

