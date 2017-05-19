Women, child plummet 15-feet during fall from Ferris wheel News Women, child plummet 15- feet during fall from Ferris Wheel Two women and a child were taken to the hospital after falling from a Ferris wheel at a carnival in Washington State.

The incident occurred about 6 p.m. at the Rhodendron Festival in Port Townsend, KOMO reports. Witnesses said one of the Ferris wheel cars flopped upside down, ejecting three occupants.

According to officials, a 59-year-old woman, a 47-year-old and a 7-year-old boy fell more than 15 feet and landed on the ride's metal flooring.

The ride was shutdown following the incident.