Riverside Police Department makes one teen's prom an unforgettable one

- Imagine being escorted to the prom by an entire police department!

Well, that's what the Riverside Police Department did for 17-year-old Rachel Jacobs in memory of her father fallen Detective Doug Jacobs.

Rachel's dad Detective Doug Jacobs was killed in the line of duty when she was just 6-months-old.

Her dad's fellow officers' surprised Rachel and her date on Saturday for an unforgettable prom send-off.

Rachel had a police escort including an air unit to her house and stood in place of her dad to support her. They also gave her date 'a talking to.'

When you're the teenage daughter of one of our fallen and it's your prom, the @RiversidePolice are going to make sure to be there! #poorguy pic.twitter.com/d0SCCnHu5G — RPD Air Support (@RPDAir1) May 14, 2017

The evening was captured by the Riverside Police Departments’ Aerial Support Division, “Air 1”, who did a flyover of Rachel’s special night.

A very special thank you to the Riverside Police Department for making this an unforgettable night for Rachel. Her dad would be so proud to see such love and support on his daughter's special day.

