Rare, 90-pound opah fish caught off Southern California coast

Photo credit: Aloha Spirit Sportfishing
Photo credit: Aloha Spirit Sportfishing
By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:May 22 2017 11:16AM EDT

Updated:May 22 2017 02:00PM EDT

OXNARD, Calif. (FOX 11) - What a catch.

Shawn Steward of Oxnard had a once-in-a-lifetime catch last week in the Channel Islands. Steward caught a 90-pound opah, which is very rare to this area.

An Opah is a unique and brightly colored fish usually caught far south of here.

Steward, who owns Aloha Spirit Sportfishing, also shared a video of the crew gutting the fish on the boat.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories