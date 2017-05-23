Father says he was beaten, strangled outside Charlotte daycare in front of children

- A bruised arm, a black eye, and large gashes on his stomach and knees: a local father is recovering after he says he was viciously beaten and nearly strangled to death in a Charlotte daycare parking lot.

Christopher Canty says that his injuries are from being hit with a metal pipe and from having the life nearly choked out of him.

"He was trying to kill me, I was losing consciousness," Canty tells FOX 46 Charlotte.

The father of three says his son's teacher, a daycare employee at Lollipop Daycare in Charlotte, was giving away female pitbull puppies after her dog gave birth to a litter. Canty said he would take one for his daughter, so he met the teacher's boyfriend to pick up the puppy. He tells FOX 46 Charlotte, the boyfriend informed him they weren't giving the puppies away, instead they were charging $150.

"I said, 'I have $50 on me right now, you want that?' and he said, 'No, I want the whole thing. Give it to me Friday.'"

Canty tells FOX 46 Charlotte that he went to pick up his 3-year-old and 5-year-old sons at Lollipop Daycare Friday and the teacher and her boyfriend were waiting outside.

"'You got the money?' I said, 'I don't have it right now, I'll go to the ATM now and get it.'"

That's when Canty says the boyfriend started beating him up, strangling him and then the boyfriend told the teacher to get a metal pipe from the car, and started beating him again.

The entire ordeal happened in front of Canty's two sons and a child the teacher was holding outside.

"My kids said, 'Daddy, we didn't want you to die, we thought you were going to die.'"

Canty pulled his two boys out of the school that day.

"My son is scared of her now, he doesn't want to go anywhere near that school ever again."

Now he's left with the worry that his children are traumatized after seeing their father beaten to a pulp.

"He didn't want to touch me, he was afraid he was going to hurt me, it's traumatic for them now."

So far, no charges have been filed against Canty's alleged attacker, but the Charlotte father says he plans to file. His alleged attacker, who will not be named at this time, is a known to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.