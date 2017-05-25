Kidnapping chase involving children in RV ends with fire

- A police chase that went through several cities ended with a fire on Interstate 30 in Arlington early Thursday morning. The suspect is now dead.

Arlington Police Department's Lt. Chris Cook said the chase started in Hunt County around 2:30 a.m. A man had kidnapped a woman and her two children, ages 1 and 3, and taken off in an RV. The woman who is possibly his girlfriend was able to text 911 to report that she had been shot three times and needed help.

“Just text 911 help and then it automatically it comes to our dispatch if it’s in this area. It’s really good that we have that. It very beneficial especially in this case,” said Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks.

Officers later spotted the RV in Caddo Mills. They saw the woman either jump or get pushed out of the RV as it was going 80 to 90 miles per hour. She was able to speak with police and give them information before she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man led police on a chase on Interstate 30 westbound through Rockwall, Dallas, Grand Prairie and then into Arlington. Police used spike strips in Rockwall to puncture his tires but he continued to drive slowly on just the rims of the RV.

The RV finally came to a stop and caught fire between Fielder Road and Cooper Street on I-30 in Arlington. It eventually burned to the ground.

The two children were able to get out safely. Lt. Cook said it appears as though the man let them out of the RV. They were not seriously hurt but were loaded into the back of an ambulance and taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Lt. Cook said as the officers were pulling the children to safety they heard what sounded like a gunshot.

“At that point, the fire became more intense and we do believe that the individual inside the RV is deceased based upon the fire and potentially the gunshot,” he said.

"Right at first when he stopped we’re making plans to get the kids out and then once the RV is on fire then we have to take action right away. Fortunately, he gave the kids up to us before that happened," Meeks said.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames very quickly but the westbound lanes of I-30 were closed most of the morning because of the police activity.

Meeks said his investigators are planning to talk to the woman once she recovers. She is now out of surgery but has a broken jaw and a breathing tube as well as other injuries.



Suspect Calls FOX 4

A man claiming to be the driver called FOX 4 during the chase. He admitted shooting the woman in their RV.

He said he shot his girlfriend of five years several times and he did it out of revenge. He said she showed up to his work Wednesday night and they got into some sort of confrontation. She got into his face and was pointing her finger at him trying to get him fired, he claimed.

He wasn’t clear about when he shot her but said they had been involved in prior domestic incidents. His comments were scattered and at one point he claimed she drugged him in the past.

“She’s a work of art. I mean, she tried to kill herself, tried to kill me and she pretty much did kill herself,” he said. “I shot her once in the leg. I shot her twice, once in one leg, once in the other leg. One in the back.”

FOX 4 did try to convince him to stop but he obviously didn’t. He said he was not going anywhere in particular just driving west on I-30.

The man mentioned his sons and said they were fine. When asked if they had witnessed the shooting he didn’t say anything and either hung up the phone or got disconnected.

FOX 4 did alert the police about the call.