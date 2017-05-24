Video shows South Florida teacher kissing student

- Florida police have now released surveillance video of a teacher kissing his student on the lips.

Last week, fourth grade teacher Brian Kornbluth pleaded guilty to a battery charge after being accused of kissing students in his classroom.

Tuesday, Boca Raton police released surveillance video of the 28-year-old educator kissing a 10-year-old boy -- on the lips -- inside a Somerset Academy Charter School classroom.

According to police, the boy in the video and his sister told officers they went to Kornbluth's classroom to get gummy bears, and the teacher kissed both of them on the lips.

Kornbluth denied kissing the girl and admitted to kissing the boy. Police arrested him back in February.

Kornbluth's attorney says he is not currently teaching but hopes to continue his career as an educator, which she says he is allowed to do while on probation.