Helicopter crashes near Wilmington Airport, 1 dead

- Emergency crews responded to a helicopter crash in New Castle, Delaware that left one person dead Thursday morning, according to State Police.

The crash occurred around noon near the 100 block of Quigley Boulevard.

Police say the helicopter crashed into a drainage ditch behind the U.S. post office and became engulfed in flames. The helicopter was owned PennSTAR an association with the University of Pennsylvania hospitals.

Officials say the only person on board was the pilot who was a 37-year-old man from Franklinville, New Jersey. Authorities are not releasing his name under the next of kin is notified.

Initials reports suggest the helicopter may have crashed behind a small building in a commercial area, and the helicopter was inbound toward the Wilmington Airport at the time of the crash.