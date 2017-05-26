K-9 officer shot after being mistaken for coyote

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: May 26 2017 01:52PM EDT

Updated: May 26 2017 01:52PM EDT

MIAMI, Fla. - A K-9 officer in South Florida was shot to death after being mistaken for a coyote, deputies said Friday.

WSVN reports that Broward County Sheriff's Sgt. Ian Sklar's K-9, Pedro, startled a neighbor the evening of May 14 by jumping on him with its front paws.

The neighbor began to yell for help.

The man's son grabbed his legally-owned handgun and shot Pedro thinking he was a coyote.

Pedro died at the scene. 

There's no word yet on whether any charges will be filed. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories