Hair spray can becomes projectile inside hot car

- Pressurized aerosol cans are typically printed with a warning to keep them away from flames, but a Washington woman learned it doesn't take a fire to make a can of hairspray do a lot of damage.

Karmen Ayres posted a photo on Facebook of a can of hairspray protruding from the inside of her windshield. She says she left the can in her car on a 90° day and the heat turned it into a projectile.

A typical aerosol can warning says it should be stored in a cool place, out of direct sunlight, and should never be exposed to temperatures above 120° F - which can easily be exceeded inside a closed vehicle when the temperature outside is 90°.

The heat inside her car likely caused the can to explode, and it apparently did so at just the right angle to shoot through the windshield of her car.

Eyres told local news outlets she did not realize she had left the can in her vehicle and she was glad no one was in the car to be hurt by the exploding can when it happened.

Eyres sells insurance and said she's heard of things exploding inside a hot car, including soda cans, wine bottles, and loaded guns.