Utah woman accused of locking kids in trunk to shop

RIVERDALE, UT (AP) - A Utah woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car’s trunk while she shopped at Walmart.

Riverdale police said witnesses heard the children, ages 2 and 5, making noise and saw the car shaking. The older child was able to pull the emergency latch in the trunk and called 911 for help.

Tori Lee Castillo remained in jail on suspicion of child abuse. She was arrested when she returned to her car. Police Lt. Casey Warren said the state child welfare was contacted and the children were turned over to a responsible party.