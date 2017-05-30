Adorable orphaned bear loves splashing around in pool

- An orphaned bear that lost part of his hind leg as a baby is having the best time in the heat hanging out at the pool.

"Mack" lives in a specially adapted habitat at the Performing Animals Welfare Society or "Paws" sanctuary in California.

"Mack" lost part of his hind leg, possibly in a trap, when he was a baby. He was discovered last year in Claremont, California without his mother, begging for food.

He was rescued by California Fish and Wildlife, treated, and now lives at "PAWS," where he his clearly enjoying splashing around in the pool and running around, despite his disability, which doesn't appear to be a disability for him at all.

Mack's habitat at PAWS includes grass, soft soil, a large swimming pool and cozy den to help accommodate his special needs and allow the young bear to engage in all of his natural behaviors.

The organization cares for nine bears as well elephants, big cats and other retired or rescued animals.