Bay Area boy amazes the Internet with his beautiful voice

- This video of 10-year-old Xavier singing to Bruno Mars' hit song, 'That's What I Like,' went viral on Facebook last week. Xavier and his mother, Nina, are Bay Area natives and neither ever dreamed his voice would blow up the web.

Xavier is an honor roll student at George Washington Carver in San Francisco and his favorite artists are Bruno Mars, T.I. and Michael Jackson. His love for singing was inspired further after he watched the movie, The New Edition.

Nina, a Muni transit operator who asked that her last name not be used, caught her son on video belting out Bruno Mars, and since the video was uploaded last Wednesday it has reached upwards of 5 million views. Nina shares that she never wanted to push Xavier to perform, and that he should take it at his own pace.