Giant gator 'Snaggletooth' takes stroll down Tamiami Trail

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: May 31 2017 12:03PM EDT

Updated: May 31 2017 05:14PM EDT

OCHOPEE (FOX 13) - It's alligator mating season in Florida, and the gator sightings just keep coming. The big dinosaur-like beasts have shown up in pools, at the beach, in furniture stores and on the roadways

Carol Gowning, who works at Big Cypress Gallery Adventures, captured great video of a gator known as "Snaggletooth" while he was out looking for a mate. 

Big Cypress Gallery Adventures is located right on Tamiami Trail - prime gator country. 

"We see Snaggletooth around every couple of weeks, and he returns especially for his annual "love fest" with Big Momma," Gowning told FOX 13. 

"Big Momma" is a female gator who lives in the area who recently had 32 babies - and she has more on the way, Gowning says.  While Snaggletooth took a break from baby-duty, Big Momma was back at the pond with the rest of the family. 

