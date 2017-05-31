Woman helps fight homelessness by donating houses

How many people out there have enough money for a second home, but decide to buy homes for the homeless instead?

Jessica Pearce of Melbourne, Australia was recently on a walk through her city when she came across a street full of mattresses and sleeping bags.

Jessica told a Melbourne radio station “I guess it just touched me and I thought that maybe there was something that we could do.”

So she offered to pay for a hotel room for one homeless father. But she still didn’t feel like she was doing enough.

That’s when Jessica, who was considering buying an expensive second home for the family, decided to buy four homes exclusively for the homeless instead.

It’s an incredible gift, and although we all may not be able to a house, Jessica’s actions are a great reminder that we can all donate food, clothing, and our time to local shelters.