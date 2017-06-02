Police working to identify baby abandoned in west Charlotte

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police need the public's help after they say a woman left a baby with a total stranger in Charlotte and never returned.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Remount Road about 6:59 a.m. in reference to the incident. The caller informed police that he had met a woman and her baby Thursday night around 9 p.m. while she was walking through the Lakewood Manor complex on Watson Drive. He told police that the woman asked him to watch the baby for a while and then never returned.

The woman, who police believe may the child's mother, is described as a young, dark skinned black female, approximately 170-180 lbs. and was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top.

The infant is a female, possibly 6-8 months, and was left with the male in the red plaid outfit shown in the attached picture.

If anyone knows the identify of this infant they are asked to call 911 or the Westover Division Team Office at 704-432-2442.