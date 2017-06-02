Lincoln Co. woman facing identity theft charges

A Lincoln County woman is facing charges after she used a stolen EBT card to make purchases in Lincoln County and the Cherryville area.

On May 24, 2017 the victim came to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to report that someone had stolen his EBT card out of his mailbox on Bill Lynch Road, Lincolnton.

Tiffany Maynor Goins, 36, of Betterbrook Lane, Lincolnton, NC was observed using the EBT card at multiple locations in Lincolnton and Cherryville, deputies said.

Goins is charged with six felony counts of Financial Identity Theft. She turned herself in at the Lincoln County Magistrate’s Office on June 1, 2017 and received a $9,000 secured bond. She remains in the Harven A.Crouse Detention Center and had a first appearance today in Lincoln County District Court.