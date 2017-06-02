Inmate escapes from Gaston Correctional Center

- Corrections and law enforcement officers are seeking inmate Tommy Meeks, who escaped from the Gaston Correctional Center in Dallas, NC.

Meeks, 40, is serving a nine-year, 11-month sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon and was scheduled for release in September 2020. Meeks is from Gaston County.

Anyone who has seen Meeks or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or Gaston Correctional Center at (704) 922-3861.