'No Swimming' advisory in effect after 395 gallons of sewage discharge into Lake Norman

- A no swimming advisory has been issued for a cove on Lake Norman after 395 gallons of sewage discharged into the lake in Mecklenburg County, officials said.

County officials said the sewage spilled into the lake at 20220 Bethel Church Road in Cornelius. They said a sewer line was accidentally broken by underground boring activities.

Water samples have been collected in the area of the spill by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ staff. Sample results won't be available on Monday, June 5, 2017. At a minimum, the no swimming advisory will be in effect until that time. Sampling will continue until bacteria levels are within safe levels. When bacteria counts reach this level, the no swimming advisory will be lifted.

Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, said the advisories are standard procedure.

“It was necessary to close the areas to recreation because of the potential risk to human health. That’s because this cove on Lake Norman is designated as recreational waters,” said Rozzelle.