Giant alligator spotted traveling down SC golf course fairway

- A large American alligator was caught on video strolling down the fairway at a golf course in South Carolina.

Jessica Miller of Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort, said that the mammoth gator was traveling down the 4th fairway of Ocean Point Gold Links at Fripp Island the evening of May 30.

Video of the "alligator crossing" was posted on Fripp Island Activity Center's Facebook page.

"While a small crowd of humans and deer kept watch, he paid us no mind and had only his next pond in sights," the post reads.

Resort members measured a spot in the grass where the male alligator laid down and estimate the creature to be about 12 feet long.

Miller tells FOX 46 Charlotte that the alligator is a "joy to have around." She says he minds his business, keeps his distance and never causes any problems. Guests of the resort are also mindful and respectful of him.

"If you ever see a gator traveling out of water, stay back and let him continue his journey. It's amazing to be able to observe and coexist with these ancient giants, and respect is key!"

Since the video was posted it has been viewed more than 175,000 times, garnered more than 1,900 reactions and more than 2,000 shares.