Move over RompHim -- there's lace shorts for men

All right, gentlemen -- if you didn't like rompers, here's a potential new trend: lace shorts for men. Lace, yes intricate lace. The Sparkie Baby Official Instagram account presented a photo of the pastel pink, blue and green lace belted shorts, all modeled by men wearing white socks and sneakers.

Guys, would you wear these? Ladies, would you like to see your boyfriend or husband rocking one of these? After the "romper" trend, is this pushing the boundaries of men's fashion too far?