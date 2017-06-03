Facebook Live video shows cops busting man flashing wad of cash

- Facebook Live video showed cops in SWAT gear bursting into a Florida home moments after the shirtless occupant flashed a wad of cash at the camera and proclaimed: “This s--- don’t stop.”

Breon Hollings, 22, a convicted felon, got the shock of his life when the SWAT team showed up at his house Thursday during the online broadcast, the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office reported. The video has been viewed on YouTube more than 1 million times.

In the video, Hollings stopped what he was doing when he heard officers outside on a loudspeaker, Fox 30 Jacksonville reported. He then looked out of a window and ran out of the room.

“This is Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. We have a search warrant,” a voice rang out, followed by loud bangs.

Neighbors said the officers used flash grenades as they entered the premises.

