Ryan Kalil spoofs Cam Newton's birthday video...and it's hilarious

When Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton failed to invite some of his fellow Panthers to his birthday getaway, they felt a little left out.

In typical Panthers fashion, Ryan Kalil and the gang decided to have a some fun of their own by going on a little camping trip. The best part: they made a video of the experience and parodied the video from Cam's birthday getaway.

"Cam forgot to invite us to his birthday getaway so we didn't invite him on our camping trip. #WeHadMoreFun"

Wait, it gets better.

Not only was the video posted on Instagram, but the group made a side by side of the two videos (just in case you didn't know what they were doing).

The video is blowing up on Instagram with more than 3,000 likes.

What did you think of the video.