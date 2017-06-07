"I'm done," says Florida mom after delivering 13-pound baby girl

- A Florida woman says she knew her stomach was undeniably huge as she approached the end of her pregnancy. But Christine Corbitt didn't know how big until Carleigh Brooke arrived via C-section on May 15, weighing in at 13 pounds, 5 ounces.

Corbitt told Action News Jax that she heard laughter as the doctor was delivering the baby in Orange Park, adding it "looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly."

Corbitt had gestational diabetes so her doctor expected a large baby, but not as large as Carleigh.

"When the baby was coming out, I was like, ‘Is this baby ever going to end?’” chuckled Dr. Eric Edelenbos. “Everyone in the room kind of stopped during the delivery. It was like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.’”

Carleigh had a short stay in the NICU to get her blood sugar levels checked. But as of her 3-week checkup, the baby was happy and healthy.

Meanwhile, husband Larry Corbitt says the diapers they had on hand don't fit. She's already in size 3 diapers.

He says the baby's due date wasn't until May 20 or 21, so she would have been even bigger had she not arrived early.

Christine Corbitt said her first two babies were 9- and 10-pound babies. The couple agrees that their latest addition is "gorgeous" but will likely be their last.

"I'm done, I'm done,” she added. “No more babies for me."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.