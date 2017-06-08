NC House approves bill to carry concealed handguns without permit

- North Carolina is one step closer to joining roughly a dozen states that allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

House Bill 746, which does away with the state's current requirement, passed the North Carolina House of Representatives on Thursday. It now moves to a vote in the Senate.

The bill would allow concealed carry in places where it's currently permissible to openly carry a handgun.

Related: Bill to nix NC concealed carry permit causes rift

Gun purchases still require a permit.

The latest measure includes certain restrictions and applies to people 18 or older and who are not otherwise prohibited from carrying a gun.

The permit would still be available for out-of-state reciprocity and other purposes.